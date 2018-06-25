SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane City Council is set to discuss a resolution about the design and construction of what will replace the current Trent Avenue Bridge.

The Council plans to look at how to improve the narrow sidewalks and will also address safety concerns for cyclists by adding bike lanes.

The city said it will partner with the Washington State Department of Transportation to make those improvements to the bridge.

“Having a bike lane is wonderful,” local cyclist Alison Weiner said. “It definitely makes you feel safer.”

Weiner said she commutes on her bike quite often during the summer and has had a few close calls with cars on the road. She said she tries to avoid the Trent Avenue Bridge because there are no lanes reserved for cyclists.

“It’s pretty scary when cars are coming as close as possible to you,” she said.

Weiner said she would be happy with the changes to the bridge because it would make her commute through Spokane easier.

“It would mean I don’t have to circumvent some areas especially here (Trent Avenue Bridge) to get to the river,” she said.

The city is also considering making access to the Spokane River in the area. Councilmember Kate Burke, who is sponsoring the resolution, said the city council is discussing locations to build a boat launch near the bridge.

One location could be on the Union Gospel Mission side of the bridge. Funding for the boat launch would be separate from construction of the bridge. That cost is yet to be determined.

