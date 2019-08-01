SPOKANE, Wash. – The north bank of Riverfront Park will soon be home to a new skate park.

City leaders with Spokane’s Parks and Recreation department are looking to share preliminary concepts and receive public feedback about the skate park at a workshop on Wednesday night. Attendees will also interact with members of the design team.

Those who would like to attend the workshop can head to room 1A of the downtown library from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Anyone who cannot make the workshop is welcome to take a survey on the city's website from January 10-17.

The skate park is part of a comprehensive plan to update and improve Riverfront Park, which had not seen a significant update in more than 40 years. In 2014, Spokane residents overwhelmingly approved a $64 million bond to improve and redevelop the park.

In May, the city celebrated the grand re-opening of the historic Looff Carrousel in the park.

The new building offers climate control in order to preserve the antique wood carvings. It includes party facilities, a gift shop, boardwalk and a deck to enjoy the river.

In November, crews working on the U.S. Pavilion in the park unveiled the latest plans for what it will look like once the renovation is complete.

A video of what the pavilion could look like includes various colors spiraling around Spokane's iconic structure. Park crews can even set the colors for a seasonal theme. Plans also include an "elevated experience" that would allow visitors to see views from 40 feet off the ground.

