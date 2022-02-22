City ending yard waste curbside pickup service

If there is any yard work you still need to take care of, this is your last week, as the curbside yard waste pickup for the season ends Monday.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — People have until Monday to trash their yard and food waste using the city's curbside service.

The City of Spokane announced its curbside yard and food waste pickup service for the spring season will end on Monday, Feb. 28.

The service runs every year from March through November and yard and food waste carts are collected on the same day as garbage carts.

Residents can fill the 96-gallon green yard waste cart with all types of yard waste, food scraps, and food-soiled paper products. Cart lids must be closed completely when placed at the curb.

Curbside yard waste acceptable materials and products include the following:

Yard Waste: Including grass, leaves, pine needles, pinecones, weeds, vines, thatch, plant trimmings, and small branches three inches in diameter or smaller.

Including grass, leaves, pine needles, pinecones, weeds, vines, thatch, plant trimmings, and small branches three inches in diameter or smaller. Food Scraps: Acceptable scraps include meat, poultry, fish, beans, dairy products, fruit, vegetables, bread, grains, pasta, eggshells, nutshells, coffee grounds, tea bags, and leftovers.

Acceptable scraps include meat, poultry, fish, beans, dairy products, fruit, vegetables, bread, grains, pasta, eggshells, nutshells, coffee grounds, tea bags, and leftovers. Paper Items: Acceptable food-soiled papers include greasy pizza boxes, coffee filters, paper towels, paper napkins, uncoated paper plates and cups, paper egg and berry cartons, and paper grocery bags with food scraps.

Current and new subscribers to the “Clean Green” yard and food waste collection can participate in the Compost Giveaway program to receive a free half-yard of finished compost from the commercial composter Barr-Tech.