SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane City Council has proposed adding two police officers to patrol the House of Charity in Downtown.

The goal is reduce crime at a hotspot for emergency calls but, doing so will not be cheap. It is expected to cost $374,000.

The bill would be paid by Catholic Charities to the Spokane Police Department. Beyond those costs, people in the area say there would not be too much difference because police are there almost every day.

In the last month alone, 18 police cases happened within 500 feet of the building and that is not including the constant calls for help that constantly occur there.

"The first thing that comes through my mind, 'Ok, what the heck is going on now? Who's getting themselves into trouble,’" Sean Mack said.

Mack is homeless and visits the House of Charity usually once a week. He has seen a lot there.

"There was a guy and a girl going at it. They guy started beating the crap out of the girl for no reason," Mack said.

To reduce the number of police calls, House of Charity workers came up with a solution. Why not just base two police officers there?

In the next few weeks, city council members will vote on just that. As part of the proposal, two police officers would be there every day for eight hours during the busiest times. Those officers would patrol the two blocks surrounding the shelter, looking out for such things as property crime and vandalism.

If approved, the agreement would last until the end of 2020. Council will vote on the proposal in the next few weeks. Should this agreement take effect, city leaders said both SPD and the House of Charity could cancel it at any time.

