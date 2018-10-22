SPOKANE, Wash. — Winter is on its way and Spokane city leaders are already preparing for snow removal operations.

The snow season officially begins Nov. 15 and ends Mar. 15.

The biggest change to this year’s snow removal plan includes the addition of more snow gates to minimize driveway berms. While this will not eliminate berms, the gates will make a "major difference," city leaders said. Crews will also prioritize residential areas as much as possible.

When it snows downtown, city leaders said all cars must be removed from the street between midnight and 6 a.m. so crews can plow. City leaders also want to remind the public to park on the odd side of residential streets whenever possible.

City leaders said crews will plow all streets – including residential – even if it only snow one to two inches. When it snows more than one to two inches, crews will move to 24/7 operations. Crews will prioritize routes to schools, medical facilities and other locations, city leader said.

A reminder for boat or RV owners: It is now time to move those vehicles into winter storage facilities. All homeowners should also be sure to purchase a shovel or working snow blower.

City leaders said they expect residents to plow their sidewalks by 9 a.m. so children can walk to school and residents can have a clear path.

Throughout the snow season, the City will use the 311 customer service line, its social media accounts and the City of Spokane website to provide updates about plowing operations and winter safety.

© 2018 KREM