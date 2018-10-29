CHENEY, Wash — Three people were injured in a shooting at a Cheney Zip's Drive In over the weekend, and the suspects still haven't been found.

One Cheney resident said he heard the gunshots and his children may have even saw the suspects running from the area.

The witness KREM talked to asked to not be named out of concern for his family's safety. He said this Zip's tends to be a popular hangout spot for people after social events.

PREVIOUSLY: Officials search for persons of interest after three shot at Cheney Zip's

In the early morning hours on Saturday, the witness was up late talking with his brother when he heard gun shots from across the street.

He said his children looked out their windows and saw people running from the area.

"Hearing that come from an 8-year-old's mouth -- people screaming and running," the witness said.

The Spokane County Sheriff's office released photos of the possible suspects. The incident left three victims with non-life-threatening injuries that resulted from gunshots.

The front door to Zip's that was shattered during the incident is now boarded up.

"You shouldn't have to explain anything like this to an 8-year-old daughter. Halloween is coming around and everybody is concerned," the witness said.

The witness said he's been on edge since the shooting -- something he never thought he'd experience in Cheney.

"They have regulars like this gentleman going in to have coffee. So to have it happen there is just crazy," he said.

The sheriff's office said anyone who has information about the potential suspects should call the police.

© 2018 KREM