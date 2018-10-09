The Cheney Police Department has released the identity of the officers involved in the officer-involved shooting that occurred outside of a grocery store earlier this month.

Officers Zebulon Campbell, Nicole Burbridge and reserve police officer Nicholas Horn were the officers involved in the shooting of a man wielding a knife in the parking lot of the Mitchell's Harvest Foods grocery store.

Campbell has served with the CPD since 2006 and is assigned to the position of K-9 handler. Campbell and his K-9 partner track those who might be lost or endangered. Prior to working with the CPD, he served in a law enforcement capacity for the Eastern Washington University Police Department.

Burbridge joined the CPD in November 2017. Before working with the CPD, Burbridge warked for the Spokane Police Department for about a year.

Horn has been with the CPD for about one year after obtaining his certification for completing the Reserve Police Officer Academy. Horn volunteers his time to complete the necessary field training and assists full-time officers with their responsibilities.

From left to right: Officers Zebulon Campbell, Nicole Burbridge and reserve officer Nicholas Horn. (source: Cheney Police Department)

The incident happened at about 11:50 p.m. at 116 W. 1st. Street. Authorities said the suspect was armed with a knife and refused to follow commands before officers fired. Despite life-saving measures, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team is still investigating the incident. Once the investigation is completed, the case will be forwarded to the Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for review.

