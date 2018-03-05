CHENEY, Wash. -- After a report of a man with a gun near Eastern Washington University, Cheney Police said they do not think the call was legitimate.

They got the report of a man with a gun in his hand and a gun on his hip near Elm and C Street at a bus stop flooded with students. Police stopped a couple of the busses and are also checking a bus in Spokane.

“Right now, we don’t think it was a legitimate call,” a Cheney Police official told KREM 2 News.

Eastern Washington Police said they searched the area and were unable to locate the suspect. They previously asked people to shelter in place but around 3:30 p.m., those were lifted.

Police Activity :: Report of possible white male with a gun, black hat, black shirt, beige shorts. Last seen on Elm & C St. Heavy police presence. — EWU Police (@EWUPolice) May 3, 2018

Police Activity Continued :: Shelter in place until further notice. — EWU Police (@EWUPolice) May 3, 2018

Police Activity Update :: After extensive EWUPD search of the area, we were unable to locate the suspect. Lockdowns & shelter in place lifted. — EWU Police (@EWUPolice) May 3, 2018

© 2018 KREM