CHENEY, Wash. -- After a report of a man with a gun near Eastern Washington University, Cheney Police said they do not think the call was legitimate.
They got the report of a man with a gun in his hand and a gun on his hip near Elm and C Street at a bus stop flooded with students. Police stopped a couple of the busses and are also checking a bus in Spokane.
“Right now, we don’t think it was a legitimate call,” a Cheney Police official told KREM 2 News.
Eastern Washington Police said they searched the area and were unable to locate the suspect. They previously asked people to shelter in place but around 3:30 p.m., those were lifted.
