The Cheney Police Department is reviewing protocol after an officer showed a group of elementary students weapons, including an assault-style rifle, on Friday morning.

The officer conducted a routine traffic stop near Betz Elementary School in Cheney when a group of students walked over to where he was, on the other side of a chain-link fence, and asked to see his weapons, according to Betz Associate Superintendent Sean Dotson.

Video footage shows the officer displaying an assault-style rifle to a crowd of students. The interaction was not part of any planned event.

KREM reached out to the Cheney Police Department and was told that no officers were in the area this morning, but later confirmed the incident to Dotson.

Dotson told KREM he spoke with Cheney Police Chief John Hensley. Hensley is reviewing officer protocol following the incident, Dotson said, but was assured the officer intended to build positive relationships with the elementary students.

“The officer gave out stickers to the students. When the students asked to see his weapon, he showed them the weapons he carries for work, including a larger arm that was unloaded,” Dotson said. “We’re confident his intent was building positive relationships with students.”

Wyatt Bowman, who attends nearby Eastern Washington University, sent a video of the incident to KREM. Bowman said he wanted to share the video to show “law enforcement are here to help and not always negative stories are out there.”

“To me it was showing how much a lot of officers truly care for the people and children and was a great experience for the kids,” he said. “They were all ecstatic to talk to him and it I think the officer was doing a good thing for the community.”

The school district is sending the following message to parents this afternoon, informing them of the incident.

“Hello Betz Families.

I am calling to let you know about something your child may share with you today. Before school, while students were on the playground, a Cheney Police Officer was involved in routine work next to our campus. A group of students approached the fence to speak with him. The officer gave out stickers to students and answered their questions to build a positive relationship with them. When students asked if they could see his weapons, he showed them the weapons he carries as part of his work.

We are confident the officer’s intent was to build a positive relationship with students and help them see police officers in a positive light. We are in communication with the Cheney Police Department to review protocols for officers interacting with students on campus.”

