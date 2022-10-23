Cheney High School marching band wins first place in Puget Sound Festival of Bands competition

The band competed with other bands from all around the Pacific Northwest.

EVERETT, Wash. — After two amazing performances on Saturday, the Cheney High School (CHS) marching band placed first place overall at the 34th Annual Puget Sound Festival of Bands in Everett (PSFOB).

CHS competed with several other bands from all around the Pacific Northwest, as well as other schools from the Spokane area, including Mt. Spokane and University high schools bands.

According to PSFOB, thousands of high school students, support staff and enthusiastic spectators participate in this event each year, which celebrates Washington State Marching Day. The bands compete at the Everett Memorial Stadium for awards and recognition.

According to the PSFOB website, during the preliminaries competition, all bands compete within their division for the top three positions. Then the top 12 bands go head to head in the finals competition to take first, second and third place overall.

The stadium provided sheltered seating for spectators to enjoy the day-long event.

During the preliminary competition, the CHS marching band received the following awards: AAA Division, Second Place, Best AAA Music, and Best AAA General Effect. On the final results, the band came home with the following awards: Best Overall Visual; Best Overall General Effect; Best Drum Major; People's Choice Award, and First Place Sweepstakes Overall.

The Cheney High School Bands shared the following post on their Facebook page:

"One can't even describe the moment we got to experience tonight. From the first day of camp until now, we knew this group was special. After two amazing performances today, sharing the field with many other incredible bands, including Mt Spokane and University high schools from the Spokane area, we placed first place overall at the Puget Sound Festival of Bands in Everett, Washington! These students have worked so hard this season and got to enjoy some very special moments with each other tonight. We even got to perform our show one extra time in a victory run."

The CHS marching band is on its way home and will return this Sunday at around 3:30 p.m. to Cheney High School. School staff, parents, students and the Cheney community will welcome them back home.







