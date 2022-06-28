Gas leak leads to Level 3 evacuation for residents living near Salnave Elementary

The City of Cheney sent an emergency alert at 10 a.m. saying the gas leak was due to a private contractor hitting a gas line at Salnave Elementary.

CHENEY, Wash. — Residents living close to Salnave Elementary School in Cheney were asked to evacuate the area Tuesday morning as a result of a reported natural gas leak.

The Cheney Fire Department notified residents that lived within a block of Salnave Elementary to evacuate immediately due to a natural gas leak. The evacuation was categorized as level three, according to the Spokane Regional Emergency Communications Center.

The city of Cheney website sent an emergency alert at 10 a.m. and said the gas leak was due to a private contractor hitting a gas line at 1015 Salnave.

At approximately 10:43 a.m., the City of Cheney emergency alert website reported that Avista capped the broken gas line and the Cheney Fire Department will go back in to assess the situation in approximately shortly.

The evacuation was lifted at 10:55 a.m., according to the website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

