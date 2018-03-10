CHENEY, Wash. — Officials with Cheney Fire Department said a campfire used by transients near railroad tracks and Mullenix Road started a fire in Cheney on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the individuals have not been located as of Thursday afternoon.

The fire burned more than 30 acres and level 2 evacuations were in place for about 30 minutes. The fire is fully contained.

Crews were able to extinguish the brush fire before any structures were lost. One building suffered scorch marks and broken windows.

Fire officials would like to remind the public that a burn ban is still in effect and the Spokane County area remains dry despite dropping temperatures and rising humidity. Fire danger remains presents and winds can escalate danger.

