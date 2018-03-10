CHENEY, Wash. — Officials with Cheney Fire Department said a campfire used by transients near railroad tracks and Mullenix Road started a fire in Cheney on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the individuals have not been located as of Thursday afternoon.

The fire burned more than 30 acres and level 2 evacuations were in place for about 30 minutes. The fire is fully contained.

cheney evacuation area_1538531370264.PNG.jpg

Crews were able to extinguish the brush fire before any structures were lost. One building suffered scorch marks and broken windows.

Cheney fire 2_1538530911811.jpg.jpg

Fire officials would like to remind the public that a burn ban is still in effect and the Spokane County area remains dry despite dropping temperatures and rising humidity. Fire danger remains presents and winds can escalate danger.

© 2018 KREM