CHENEY, Wash. — The flames broke out in the First and Mullinix area of Cheney around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Level 2 evacuations are still in place in the Fire and Mullinix area.

Crews were able to put out the brush fire before any structures were lost. One building suffered scorch marks and broken windows.

The fire burned 35 acres.

