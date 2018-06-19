SPOKANE, Wash. – Chef Adam Hegsted has built quite the empire over the years.

He owns nine restaurants and catering businesses throughout Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, Post Falls and Sandpoint.

He started with Eat Good Café in Liberty Lake. He expanded the empire and opened restaurants like the Gilded Unicorn, the Yards Bruncheon and Incrediburger and Eggs in Spokane.

His newest restaurant is Honey Eatery and Social Club, which opened in downtown Coeur d’Alene last month.

Hegsted said he spends most of his week traveling between the restaurants to oversee operations and helping out in the kitchens when he’s needed.

“My day is never the same,” Hegsted said. “It’s always a bit different, always a lot different each day. I kind of like it. It’s fun.”

When asked if Hegsted plans to add more restaurants to his empire, he wasn’t sure how to answer.

“I don’t know,” he said. “We have great people that have been working with me my whole career … and they’re ready to grow too.”

© 2018 KREM