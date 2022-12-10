Power outages in Spokane area

Avista is reporting more than 300 customers are without power as heavy snowfall made its way across the Inland Northwest.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Some people across the Inland Northwest lost power on Saturday as snow blanketed the area and winter weather advisories are in place.

As of Saturday morning, Avista has reported 23 active power outages. More than 300 customers are without power in the South Hill area in Spokane.

In North Idaho, Kootenai Electric Cooperative is reporting at least 16 customers are without power, this includes the areas of Post Falls, Harrison and Athol.

Here is the list of counties affected by the power outage across the Inland Northwest:

Grant:3

Lincoln:276

Spokane:638

Stevens:17

Whitman: 1

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in place across the region in anticipation of an incoming storm. Warming temperatures mean wet, heavy snow changes to rain south of Highway 2 Saturday afternoon. But by then, many locations will already have some serious snow on the ground.

To check the areas impacted, check the following outage maps:

Steps you should take when your power goes out:

Turn off all the appliances that were on before the power went out.

Unplug electronic equipment, including computers.

Leave a light or radio on as an alert when power has been restored.

Help Avista crews working in a neighborhood know which homes have power by turning on the front porch light.

Do not wire an emergency generator into a home’s electrical system, unless there is a disconnect switch to separate generated power from Avista’s distribution system. Backfeed into power lines could injure or kill a lineman working to get electricity restored.

Use a generator only to run specific appliances and locate it outside so poisonous carbon monoxide fumes do not enter the home.

How to stay warm during a power outage:

Wear layer clothing

Put handwarmers in gloves and socks

Close up rooms you won’t be using

Huddle in one small room

Use duct tape and plastic to cove windows for extra insulation

Close blinds and curtains at night

Utilized fireplace or wood stove

Drink warm liquids

To report any power outages, contact your local utility provider:

Avista Utilities outage hotline: 1-800-227-9187 or text OUT to 284-782 or report your outage online or through Avista’s mobile device at www.myavista.com/outage.

outage hotline: 1-800-227-9187 or text OUT to 284-782 or report your outage online or through Avista’s mobile device at www.myavista.com/outage. Kootenai Electric Cooperative: 1-877-744-1055 or through Kootenai Electric’s SmartHub app.

Cooperative: 1-877-744-1055 or through Kootenai Electric’s SmartHub app. Inland Power and Light outage hotline phone number 877-668-8243

outage hotline phone number 877-668-8243 Vera Water and Power outage hotline call 1-888-774-8272

outage hotline call 1-888-774-8272 Northern Lights in Northern Idaho outage hotline 866-665-4837

in Northern Idaho outage hotline 866-665-4837 Pend Oreille Public Utility outage hotline 509-447-3137

