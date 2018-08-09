GREENACRES, Wash. — The Central Valley Education Association voted on a tentative agreement to raise teacher salaries Friday night. This comes after the district reached a tentative agreement in a nine hour meeting on Monday.

There were 689 members who voted yes to a new contract deal while 10 members voted no and six members abstained.

The Central Valley School District will review and decide on whether to approve the agreement on Monday.

Central Valley’s neighboring districts, Spokane Public Schools and Mead have already reached salary agreements.

© 2018 KREM