GREENACRES, Wash. — The Central Valley school district is meeting on Labor Day to continue bargaining regarding teacher’s salaries, according to a district representative. Central Valley’s neighboring districts, Spokane Public Schools and Mead have reached salary agreements already.

Spokane Public Schools said, the contract allows for an average increase of 13.32 percent for teachers and other certificated staff.

The Mead school district has also improved a teacher salary increase of about 16 percent.

All these salary negotiations stem from the McCleary Decision, in which the state supreme court ruled that Washington was not properly funding public education.

The McCleary Decision was named after one of the families that filed a lawsuit against Washington state in 2007 for "for not meeting its constitutional obligation to amply fund a uniform system of education."

In June 2018, the Washington State Supreme court ruled that Washington satisfied conditions of the McCleary decision, which triggered extra funding for public school districts. This includes $2 billion in the current budget for teachers’ salaries. The problem districts are facing now, is how to distribute that money.

