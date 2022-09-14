Central Valley High School welcoming 49 new U.S. citizens in naturalization ceremony

The naturalization ceremony will take place Friday, Sept. 16 at 9 a.m. at Central Valley High School.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Central Valley High School will host a naturalization ceremony for 49 new United States citizens from 27 different countries on Friday.

The naturalization ceremony will take place on Friday, Sept. 16 at 9 a.m. at Central Valley High School. U.S. Magistrate Judge James A. Goeke will administer the Oath of Allegiance .

Central Valley students will take part in the ceremony, offering welcoming remarks, a cheerleader corridor and musical performances.

The ceremony is one of many that will take place in the U.S. through the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington. The event includes the celebration of Constitution Day and Citizenship Day.

