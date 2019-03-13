SPOKANE, Wash. — Rapper Bhad Bhabie's Spokane stop of the "Yung & Rich Tour" scheduled for Wednesday, May 1 at the Knitting Factory has been canceled.

Many people know the rapper as the ‘Cash me Ousside’ girl from the Dr. Phil show.

Danielle Bregoli, who is now 15 years old, gained internet fame when she appeared on the Dr. Phil episode called "13-year-old says mom will do anything to stop her from having fun" on September 15, 2016.

During the show, the audience began to laugh at her and Bregoli said, "Catch me outside, how about that?" The internet ran with the way she said the words and called her the "Cash me ousside" girl.

The Knitting Factory says the most recent tour stop was canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances." The venue said all tickets will be refunded through the point of purchase.

Bhad Bhabie last appeared in Spokane on June 2, 2018. At the time, the people of Spokane were not thrilled about her appearance. Comments on the Knitting Factory's Facebook page range from suggesting a boycott of the venue to others saying they were going to go to the concert to make fun of her.

No incidents were ever reported.