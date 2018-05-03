SPOKANE, Wash. – She became a meme for what she said on the Dr. Phil show, but now she's a rapper.

Yes, we’re talking about the ‘Cash Me Ousside’ girl. Her real name is Danielle Bregoli and her rap name is Bhad Bhabie. Well, she is just 14-years-old and she’s going on tour and, you guessed it, she's stopping in Spokane.

Bergoli will be at the Knitting Factory at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 2 with special guest Asian Doll.

We listened to a few of her tracks on Youtube. I’m not going to bother describing it to you so check out some of her videos below.

The Knitting Factory posted the event and the people of Spokane seemed to be shocked. Many people were laughing at the idea that she is coming to Spokane, others have criticized the Knitting Factory and some seem to want to buy tickets just to laugh at her.

