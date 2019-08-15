SPOKANE, Wash. — The Caritas Food Bank in Northwest Spokane has a main location, but people on its board realized not everyone could make it to that area.

"For some of my neighbors, I know that getting to the food bank is difficult. They come on a bus or they walk long distances to get there," said Bev Hopoi, a volunteer at the food bank.

In response, the program created mini food banks near street corners for people passing through the area. They're called "Little Free Pantries."

"We know there's an unmet food need up here, so we talked about it, and the board decided to put some of these in," said Bob Pringle, another volunteer.

Pringle helped install the containers resembling large bird houses. They hold nonperishable food items for quick dinner meals. They also have snacks for children, personal care items and other items like masks for the smoky summer months.

Hopoi visits each pantry location once a week to replenish its supply.

"I received a note one of the very first times I'd left food," she said. "This lady said, 'I didn't know how I was going to feed my family that night. But I looked up, and there was a food bank'."

The pantries are located at 1104 West Heroy Ave., 2506 West Rowan Ave., 4017 West Queen Ave. and St. Andrews Episcopal Church.

If you would like to donate items, you can leave them in any of the pantries.

