Child hit by car near Browne's Addition, has non-life-threatening injuries

SPOKANE, Wash. — A child was hit by a car near Browne's Addition on Thursday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD).

Police said a child was taken to a local hospital on Thursday morning after he was hit by a car at West 2nd Avenue and South Chestnut Street.

Officers said the child has non-life-threatening injuries, but they are still waiting for an update on his current condition.

No arrests were made and police said the driver is cooperating with police in the investigation. Officers said no traffic violations are involved in the incident.

West 2nd Avenue and South Chestnut Street reopened on Thursday after they were closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

