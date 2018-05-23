SPOKANE, Wash.—A burglary investigation led Spokane law enforcement to the arrest of a long time criminal.

Spokane Police officials said 45-year-old William Lister was using stolen property to support his drug habit.

SPD officials said they started investigating Lister earlier in May after they got information he was committing burglaries around the area.

Law enforcement said that after getting probable cause, officers were able to charge Lister with a recent burglary in Browne's Addition.

This was not the first time Lister was arrested after a burglary. In December of 2016 he was arrested after police tracked his footprints in the snow.

Reports said Lister has 16 felony convictions that include second degree manslaughter, unlawful possession of a firearm and criminal mischief-deadly weapon.

