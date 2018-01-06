SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the two people who rammed a pickup into the door of a refrigerated walk-in cooler in the parking lot of Aloha Island Grill on West Francis Avenue.

SCSO said the two exited the truck, stole about $200 of frozen chicken and drove away, leaving behind the cooler with about $15,000 in damages.

The pickup truck is believed to be blue and gold 1999-2004 Ford F150 extended cab pickup with fresh frontend damage, officials said.

“It is possible the truck may have been brought into a body shop for repairs by an unsuspecting owner who allowed someone to borrow their vehicle,” SCSO said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10070714.

