A series of brush fires are burning along eastbound I-90 between the Medical Lake an Geiger exits.

Spokane Co. Fire District 3 has canceled the level 2 evacuation notice about an hour after it was issued.

It is unclear how the fires started or how big they are.

Nine crews, including Spokane County, Cheney and Spokane Fire Departments, are working on containing the fires that are still active. Crews still investigating what caused the flames. pic.twitter.com/hwyhgAHhb3 — Shayna Waltower (@KREMShaynaW) September 24, 2018

I-90 has not been shut down due to the fire. No flights at the Spokane International Airport have been impacted.

© 2018 KREM