SPOKANE, Wash. — Residents in the Browne's Addition neighborhood of Spokane need less than 20 more votes by Thursday to pass a measure that would designate the neighborhood as a historic district.

According to a press release by Spokane City Councilwoman Lori Kinnear's legislative assistant, Giacobbe Byrd, ballots were sent out in June and the measure needs a majority of all ballots sent out to be returned with an approving vote for the measure to pass.

As of Monday, the measure needs less than 20 more approving votes to pass, Byrd wrote. Ballots are due Thursday, August 22.

The move comes after an ordinance was passed by the Spokane City Council last February that created a process for the creation of historic districts, as old laws only allowed for single landmarks to be designated as historic, according to Byrd.

Kinnear sponsored the ordinance last February, Byrd said.

"If this vote passes, it will ensure that the character and beauty of Browne’s Addition is protected for future generations," Kinnear said.

All property owners in Browne's Addition were sent a ballot for the measure, according to the press release.

The below video is a 2018 report about efforts to preserve properties in Browne's Addition.