CHENEY, Wash. — Two people were injured Saturday morning after a small plane crashed on W. Smythe Road and S. Short Road near Homeport Airport in Cheney.

The Spokane County Sheriff's office reported Monday that one passenger, a 42-year-old male, is still hospitalized as of Monday afternoon, but is listed in satisfactory condition. The second passenger, a 70-year-old male, has been treated and released, deputies reported.

A single-engine Piper PA28 crashed under unknown circumstances around 10 a.m. Saturday.

The plane is near outhouses and fell between several trees.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident. It typically takes NTSB a year or more to determine the cause.

