WARNING: Some of the content included in this story involves explicit language.

A comedian from Portland went viral Sunday after border patrol agents at the Spokane Greyhound bus station stopped him, asked for his papers and said they were fake when he presented the incorrect documents.

Mohanad Elshieky, who says he has been granted asylum in the U.S. and has a legal work permit, tweeted that ICE agents took his documents and interrogated him for some time while he was waiting to depart on a bus to Portland in Spokane. He had just finished performing a comedy routine at Washington State University in Pullman the night before.

Elshieky later corrected the tweet and said the agents were with border patrol. He said in a tweet the agents asked him to get off the bus.

According to a Border Patrol spokesperson, Elshieky was asked for his documents once he said he was from Libya and the two documents he showed were not considered legal for verifying his asylum seeker status. Agents spoke with Elshieky for about 20 minutes before he was able to reboard the bus.

If Elshieky would have been carrying an I-94 form, which is paperwork showing that a person is in the asylum process, the situation could have been over quicker, according to the spokesperson.

Elshieky said in the Twitter thread that the agents then took his documents and interrogated him. After showing them his work permit and Oregon driver's license, the agents claimed the documents were fake and that he was 'illegal.'

Elshieky said in the tweet that this was impossible. He said the agents called immigration and after asking about his first and last name, Elshieky said he heard the person on the other end say he was in the system and that he had entered the country legally.

Elshieky said that the agents then ended the call and told him there was no record of him. After Elshieky threatened to take legal action against the agents, they said they would let him go and that he should carry papers on him next time, according to Elshieky's tweets.

Spokane Councilwoman Kate Burke tweeted a response to Elshieky's thread. In the tweet, she laid much of the blame on Mayor David Condon's shoulders.

"We on City Council passed an ordinance to prevent this kind of harassment. Our mayor, David Condon, has failed to execute that law," Burke said.

The Spokane City Council passed an ordinance that bars Border Patrol agents from entering city buses and asking for paperwork, but Condon has previously said he won't send city officers to stop immigration officers.

Fellow Councilwoman Breean Beggs, who previously served as the Executive Director of the Center for Justice, said much of what occurred between Elshieky and the agents was illegal.

Border Patrol Officer Bill Kingsford responded to the tweets with a statement.

"We will look into this matter and be able to comment at a later time. However it is important to remember that as per 8 USC 1304(e), all immigrants 18 years of age and over are required by law to carry documents showing they are in the country legally," Kingsford wrote.

RELATED: Spokane mayor, police chief won't stop Border Patrol at Intermodal Center

RELATED: Spokane, Border Patrol agents at odds over bus searches

Elshieky responded to public feedback in a tweet on Monday morning.

"I appreciate everyone's kindness and support. What happened to me doesn't make me want to stay in the U.S any less. I do love being here and I view the United States as my home. Few bad Apples and some negative replies won't change that. Thank you all," he wrote.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, retweeted Elshieky's thread, adding that this is an example of why ICE should be abolished.

"One of these days, I hope people realize that the idea that ICE should be scrapped isn't so crazy after all," Ocasio-Cortez said.