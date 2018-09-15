SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a reported body found in the Spokane River late Saturday morning.

At about 11:20 a.m., a passerby reported a body found off the shore line in the River, east of Harvard Rd. Sheriff's deputies and Spokane Valley Fire Department personnel responded to the scene.

Major Crimes Detectives also responded to conduct an investigation because of the unknown circumstances. The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the decedent after they have identified the body along with the cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story.

