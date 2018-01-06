SPOKANE, Wash. – Rescue crews removed a car from the Spokane River Friday afternoon.

Officials discovered the body inside the car after it was removed from the water. Back on April 21, when the car crashed into the water, Spokane Police said there were no indications that anyone was inside the car.

Units from Spokane Police Department, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and Spokane Fire Department were on scene. A heavy tow truck was brought in to assist in removing the vehicle from the river. After four hours, the car was successfully recovered.

The medical examiner will identify the person and the cause of death at a later time.

Spokane Police Departmenr responded to a collision on April 21 where a guard rail was torn out of the ground in the area of S. Riverton Avenue and Sinto Avenue, officials said.

Officers on scene determined that a vehicle was traveling westbound on Sinto, went through the guard rail and into the river. The guard rail was heavily damaged, and parts to a car were broken off and still laying at the scene.

Officers were not able to locate the vehicle due to the amount of water and strong currents. Officials said the river conditions had been continuously monitored and it was found, Friday that conditions had improved enough to safely recover the vehicle.

Spokane Police asks anyone who may have witnessed the crash on April 21 to please call crime check at 456-2233.

