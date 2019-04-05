SPOKANE, Wash. — The Bloomsday trade show brings more than 40,000 people through the doors of the Spokane Convention Center on the two days leading up to the race.

Bloomsday participants grab their last-minute supplies to help them cross the finish line.

But the trade show isn't just for those in the race. It's open to anyone, which gives businesses at the show a chance to take advantage of market opportunities.

"A lot of people look forward to this each year, and that includes our vendors," said Mark Starr, the trade show organizer. " Over half of our vendors have been here for a number of years in a row. It's a very successful show for them."

Local business representatives interact with people who might not typically go into their stores.

"This is grassroots, guerilla warfare, us trying to find people to know what the product is when they see it on the shelf. That's kind of our goal," said John Buller.

Buller is a promoter for 26.2 Beer, a beverage he says is ideal for runners because of its salt content and low alcohol level.

Buller said the drink is something most people haven't heard of, but because of the trade show many people will.

"Because this brand is new, we're a month into the process of launching it nationally. We see our demographic is runners. The exposure is just getting it out there," he said.

For both new and old businesses, the show is a prime time to escalate their customer reach.

The Fleet Feet athletic company has rented space at the show for the past five years. Its 40 booths were filled with people browsing for athletic supplies and equipment.

"It's kind of us being able to be on our 'A' game and showing (people) all the really cool products we have to offer," said Micah Estelle, the company's inventory specialist.

It's the annual event these companies make sure to keep on their calendar.

"Bloomsday is such a part of our culture here," Estelle said. "To see it in the works and everyone coming together getting exited. There's just this vibe here that's just great."

