SPOKANE, Wash. – A sculpture being featured at Bloomsday is celebrating the memory and spirit of a woman who lived with epilepsy.

The sculpture called “Victoria’s Footsteps” features over 250 pairs of shoes donated by other people living with epilepsy and their friends across Washington state.

Victoria Lamp Lived with epilepsy and the shoeprint bases were traced from outlines of her shoes. Her purple sneakers are also included in the sculpture. The artist also lives with epilepsy and had been creating a shoe for Bloomsday since 2010 to raise awareness and celebrate the event. The shoes will be donated to a local charity upon the sculpture’s conclusion.

People are encouraged to take photos with the sculpture and share it on social media with #BloomsdayShoe and #EpilepseyAwareness.

