SPOKANE, Wash. – The time-honored tradition of cheering “bloomies” on as they cross the finish line of Bloomsday will not happen this year. Race officials said Thursday only finishers and Bloomsday staff will be allowed at the end of the run as a safety precaution.

Don Kardong, the race director, said the finish line will be an enclosed area reinforced with fencing and monitored by volunteers and Spokane Police officers.

“We’ve never gotten any threats this is just…races all around the world like Bloomsday are taking special precautions now, so we’re right there with them,” Kardong said.

The finish line will stay in the same spot, as runners head south down Monroe toward the bridge. Spectators will have to cheer on family and friends from Broadway on the North side of the river.

Finishers will then cross the bridge and have to meet their loved ones downtown.

“There’s plenty of room up there and they can see everybody coming in,” Kardong said. “They won’t see them right at the finish, but they’ll be able to see just fine.”

SPD Sgt. John Gately told KREM 2 officers will be on hand throughout the race and looking for anything out of place. He encouraged volunteers and spectators to report anything suspicious immediately to officers.

Bloomsday is just two days away as of Thursday! The race is Sunday, May 6.

