SPOKANE, Wash. – Bloomsday saw its lowest participation numbers Sunday since 1985.

On Sunday, 38,187 people crossed the finish line and 41,699 people registered. Back in 1985, 39,662 people registered but only 37,736 finished. The number of people registering for the race has been down since 2011.

The highest registration numbers Bloomsday has ever since was back in 1996 with 61,298 registrants and 56,156 finished.

For a full history of Bloomsday participation, click here.

© 2018 KREM