SPOKANE, Wash. — A Washington state bill that would create a pilot program of supervision for motor vehicle-related felonies is headed to the governor’s desk.

Senate Bill 5492 passed the house Tuesday with a 96-2 vote. It would allow for community supervision for offenders who commit motor vehicle-related felonies.

If Gov. Jay Inslee signs the bill, car thieves may be able to spend less time in prison in exchange for more time being supervised. Judges would be given the choice to reduce prison sentences and replace that time with community supervision. The current proposed ratio: for every month of reduced prison time, three months of supervision on the outside.

Due to recession-era budget cuts, Washington is currently the only state in the country where community supervision doesn't exist for property criminals, according to Spokane city leaders.

Spokane Mayor David Condon, City Council, and Spokane Police Department, Spokane County and the Spokane Regional Law and Justice Council, have been working with state legislators on the bill.

