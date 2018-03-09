SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is launching the LimeBike pilot program on Tuesday. LimeBike is a dockless bikeshare system operator.

Here’s how it works: You will download the Lime app, which you can find through the Apple store, Google Play store or City of Spokane website. Once you do this, you can open the app, register your credit card, and then a scan option to ride a bike or scooter.

A regular bike costs one dollar for every half hour. If you are using an electric bike or scooter, it costs one dollar to unlock it and 15 cents per minute. Your phone app will keep track of the time you spend on the bike or scooter. When you are finished, you finish up on the app and park the bike.

You may remember that Spokane had a similar program in the 1990s and many bikes were vandalized. Lime officials say less than one percent of their bikes are vandalized nationwide.

Lime’s general manager Isaac Gross said the program has become popular across the U.S. and world.

“Lime has been operating in Washington for a little over a year. Seattle was our first major metropolitan area. Since then we’ve expanded to over 70 cities and universities and are now operation in Europe,” Gross said.

Spokane’s pilot program will last for about two months before officials decided whether it is the right fit for Spokane.

