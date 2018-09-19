SPOKANE, Wash — Last Saturday, Whitney and Mitch got married at the Spokane Club where the groom got a surprise from his best man which the bride was in on.

Whitney and Patrick, Mitch’s best man, planned a last-minute dance battle at the reception that had the guests thoroughly entertained.

Mitch was originally supposed to be surprised by Patrick with an unconventional “first look” before the ceremony, but the dress did not arrive in time, so they opted to surprise Mitch during the reception.

On the dance floor, Patrick wore a friend’s wedding dress and get this, Whitney’s veil! Whitney attributed their improvised dance battle to “great friendship chemistry” between her and Patrick.

The dance was captured by Greg and Maria Basel Photography whom Mitch mentioned were excited to capture the funny moment.

“Patrick was definitely the trooper in all this,” Mitch said.

