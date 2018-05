SPOKANE, Wash. – There is another thing opening in Riverfront!

The Berry-Go-Round will be opening at Riverfront Park on Memorial Day. It will be located in the area that is normally the pond for the Ice Ribbon.

Tickets are $2 to take a ride.

Parks and Recreation officials said another old ride, the Spider, may or may not be coming out this summer, too.

