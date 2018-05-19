SPOKANE, Wash. – Another attraction is opening in Riverfront Park!
The Berry-Go-Round will open on Memorial Day. It will be located in the area that is normally the pond for the Ice Ribbon.
The Berry-Go-Round will be open from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. beginning on Monday and is expected to be open for a weeks or months, depending on popularity.
One ride costs $2.
Along with the Berry-Go-Round, the Parks and Recreation board voted on bringing back the Spider from the former amusement section of the park.
