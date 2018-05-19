SPOKANE, Wash. – Another attraction is opening in Riverfront Park!

The Berry-Go-Round will open on Memorial Day. It will be located in the area that is normally the pond for the Ice Ribbon.

The Berry-Go-Round will be open from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. beginning on Monday and is expected to be open for a weeks or months, depending on popularity.

One ride costs $2.

Along with the Berry-Go-Round, the Parks and Recreation board voted on bringing back the Spider from the former amusement section of the park.

The Berry-Go-Round is temporarily returning to Spokane Riverfront Park. We are berry excited for you to enjoy this ride again! https://t.co/XWXjrdObbm pic.twitter.com/I0Z4RifuGp — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) May 26, 2018

© 2018 KREM