SPOKANE, Wash. -- It is now a beloved part of Riverfront Park, but when it first showed up not everyone was happy.

The Garbage Eating Goat is located next to the Loof Carrousel near the intersection on West Spokane Falls Boulevard and North Stevens Street.

It was sculpted out of copper and brass by Sister Paula Turnbull to commemorate environmental consciousness for Expo ’74. The city wanted to make sure people knew that it was important to keep the earth clean and litter. That seems like a pretty good message, right? But not so fast.

“We look at it now and the goat itself is so treasured by so many in Spokane but at the time it was controversial because the dairy goat farmers thought it was misleading to say goats eat garbage,” Director of Riverfront Park Jon Moog said.

Yep, the dairy farmers weren’t happy. In an effort to compromise with them at the time, Moog said they decided to put up a sign letting people know what goats ACTUALLY ate.

“Art means different things to different people and it always will be, that’s kind of like a universal truth. There’s never going to be like one piece of art that everyone agrees on,” Moog explained.

Sound familiar? For the redevelopment of Riverfront Park, a new piece of art called the Step Well. The design is described as an interactive piece that is designed to fit 75 people on the steps inside. It is expected to land in the park by 2020, though it is not exact clear where it will be located. Anytime KREM 2 has posted about the art it seems like a lot of people are unhappy with the choice (as to be expected on the internet.)

“I think the story of the garbage goat is true where not everyone agreed on it but nowadays, duh, goats don’t eat garbage for real. That’s what makes this so whimsical and fun,” Moog explained.

He said Riverfront Park is full of art from 1974 and new art will continue to be added through the renovations. As Moog said before perception of art tends to change.

“Who knows what the community might think of the step well 400 years from now,” Mogg said.

