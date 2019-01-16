SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Three Spokane Valley firefighters were taken to the hospital after bed bug bombs set off a fire alarm at an apartment on Wednesday afternoon.

Spokane Valley Fire Marshal Greg Rogers said the department was called to an apartment building on E. 6th Ave. at about 1:30 p.m. for a fire alarm in one of the units.

Rogers said the person living in the unit set off three bed bug bombs and left the home, causing the fire alarm to go off.

Fire crews noticed that a window was open in the unit and two firefighters went inside, Rogers said.

After they determined no one was inside, the firefighters went out the front door. The two firefighters, along with another firefighter, became ill and were taken to the hospital.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department, tweeted the three firefighters were released from the hospital and are doing well.