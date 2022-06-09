Family left without a home after basement house fire in Spokane Valley

Nobody was injured in the fire, but a Spokane Valley family's home was destroyed.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Spokane Valley family of six was left without a home after their basement caught fire late Wednesday night.

Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) crews arrived at a residence at the 13400 block of East 22nd after the people in the home reported a fire in their basement.

The family noticed a strange smell and smoke coming from their basement. They located a small fire under a desk, pulled a garden hose down into the basement, and attempted to extinguish the fire. However, the garden hose didn't stop the fire as it extended and the two adults and four children were forced to evacuate the house.

When firefighters arrived, they found the family safe in the front of the house's yard. Crews entered the house and located the fire in the basement and extinguished it before rescuing the family's pet bunny rabbits from the house.

The fire and smoke damaged the house and it is currently not able to be lived in, which left the family of six without a house. The family confirmed to firefighters that they had no working smoke detectors in the house.

No firefighters or residents of the house resulted injured, and the fire remains under investigation.