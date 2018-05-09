SPOKANE, Wash. — Whether it is the perfect squished face or the brightest smile, KREM 2 wants to see a picture of your sweet rescue dog.

We have been overwhelmed with cuteness in our Bark in the Park photo contest. It's so much fun going through the pictures and seeing all the great rescue dogs in our community. As of Wednesday afternoon, we have gotten nearly 200 submissions and we would like to make sure we get well over 200, so keep sending us your photos!

This is all in good fun and to support the upcoming Bark in the Park event at Riverfront Park. It's September 12 and it starts at 5 p.m. We have 'yappy hour' at the Riverfront Park ice ribbon. Drinks will be available for purchase and Spokanimal volunteers on hand to take any donations for the shelter. You can bring your favorite dog, just make sure they are on a leash.

Spokanimal will be at the park with dogs for adoption as well. The first 20 adoptions have been underwritten by Terry's Truck Center. All you need to do is purchase a license. It's part of KREM 2's effort to promote dog adoptions and find homes for as many animals as possible. We will also be honoring some of the winners of the KREM 2 Bark in the Park photo contest.

We'll have a meet and greet with dogs at 6:00 p.m. with a live show beginning at 6:30 p.m. Jane and Mark will be at the park with Laura Papetti enjoying the dogs and broadcasting live. It will be 30-minutes of sheer chaos and pure fun. After the show the dogs can go home with their new families. If you are not one of the first 20 people, dogs will be regular adoption prices.

Everyone here at KREM 2 hope to see you at Riverfront Park for the first ever Bark in the Park event with our partners from Spokanimal.

