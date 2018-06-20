SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley firefighters teamed up with Badass Backyard Brewing to create a new beer for a good cause.

The “Quick Hit IPA” will be sold at the brewing company’s location on North Argonne starting July 19.

One dollar from every pint sold will benefit the Spokane Valley Firefighters Benevolent Association.

The association helps firefighters help people in the community. Just a few days ago, firefighters used funds from the association to buy 4-year-old Olivia a new bike. Olivia’s foot got caught in her bike and it was destroyed after firefighters used power tools to cut her free.

Badass Backyard Brewing is location at 1415 N. Argonne Road in Spokane Valley.



