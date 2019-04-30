SPOKANE, Wash — Avista has filed electric and natural gas rate increase requests with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission to recover investment-related costs, the company said Tuesday.

Residential electric customers in Washington whose monthly bill usually comes out to $81.21 would increase to $89.14 in April 2020 if the UTC approves the rate increase requests. Then in April 2021, a bill that usually comes out to $89.14 will increase to $92.60, if the request is approved.

Residential natural gas customers in Washington who pay $46.40 a month would see an increase to $51.00 in April 2020. If the request is approved, rates would increase again in April 2021, and a residential natural gas customer who pays $51.00 would then be paying $53.55.

If approved, the electric general rate request is designed to increase annual billed revenues by $45.8 million or 8.8 percent by April 1 next year, then increase by $18.9 million, or 3.3 percent the next year, Avista said.

If the natural gas rate increase request is approved, annual billed revenues will increase by $12.9 million or 10.1 percent by April 1, 2020. Then rates will increase again by $6.5 million or 4.6 percent April 1 of the following year.

The company says this plan will create a "stay out period" where Avista would not file a new rate increase request until 2022. They say this will keep customers from experiencing rate increases in the middle of the winter months.

Avista's President Dennis Vermillion said the increases are necessary to pay for the costs of infrastructure investments, maintenance and technological advancements.

“This includes efforts like inspecting and replacing thousands of power poles each year, replacement of natural gas pipe, upgrading transmission lines, enhancing cybersecurity and upgrading hydroelectric turbines and generators in our century-old Little Falls dam," Vermillion said. "We’re also investing in digital tools and technology options that make it easier for our customers to interact and do business with us. All of these investments allow us to meet our customers’ energy needs, maintain the reliable and efficient service they expect and keep the electric and natural gas systems safe."