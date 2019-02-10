SPOKANE, Wash. — Over 3,000 Avista customers are without power in the Hillyard neighborhood of Spokane on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Avista, the first outages were reported at 12:36 p.m. The total number of customers affected is listed as 3,015 at 12:47 p.m.

The cause of the outages is under investigation, and Avista said they plan on having power restored by 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The outages range from East Wellesley Ave. in the north to East Upriver Drive in the south, and from North Madelia St. in the east to John H. Shields Park in the west.

At least two elementary schools, Bemiss and Cooper, are shown as being in the affected area on Avista's website.

Avista outages 10-2

Avista

