SPOKANE, Wash. — More than 3,000 Avista customers in the Spokane area are without power on Friday night.

According to the Avista outage map, 3,043 customers were without power at 8:12 p.m. There is currently no cause listed for the outages or an estimated time for restoration.

There is light precipitation moving through the Spokane area on Friday night in the form of snow and rain showers.