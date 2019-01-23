SPOKANE, Wash. — Hydro One and Avista announced Wednesday that the companies have agreed to end their merger agreement.

In a press release, company officials said the decision follows recent orders by the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission and the Idaho Public Utilities Commission, who denied the merger.

Both companies board of directors individually determined that termination of the merger agreement was the best course of action.

“Hydro One’s Board, management and employees remain focused on delivering safe and reliable power, providing exceptional customer service and driving shareholder value. On behalf of Hydro One, I would like to thank the teams who have worked tirelessly on the proposed merger throughout this process,” said Paul Dobson, acting President and CEO of Hydro One.

“While disappointed with the outcome, I want to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who worked with us on this effort over the past 18 months. Avista is a strong, vibrant, and independent utility, and we look forward to building on our legacy of nearly 130 years by continuing to serve the best interests of our most important stakeholders—our valued customers, loyal employees, the communities we serve, and our shareholders,” said Scott L. Morris, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Avista.

Officials said Hydro One will pay Avista $103 million termination fee as a result of the decision.

Back on Dec. 8, Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission officials said the merger does not serve the public interest.

