SPOKANE, Wash. — Auntie’s Bookstore in Downtown Spokane is celebrating its 40th anniversary on Saturday with a day of discounts and new items.

Auntie’s was previously known as The Book & Game Company when it first opened.

“Auntie's Bookstore values its long legacy of supporting literacy in Spokane, and we invite all our customers to enjoy a special discount and new merchandise for our anniversary,” the store's Facebook page said.

New merchandise will be available all day, including a 40th anniversary Auntie’s t-shirt. There will be free entry for a raffle basket including exclusive merchandise and a selection of books by local authors by signing up for Auntie’s newsletter.

The event is taking place at 402 W. Main Avenue. All special offers are available Saturday only.

