SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Interstate Fair ended Sunday with record attendance numbers and sales.

Saturday was the biggest record setting day of the event with over $200,000 in sales in the carnival. Saturday was also the largest attendance day in 15 years with nearly 41,000 people attending.

Overall the 2018 Fair surpassed the attendance of 2017 with a total number as of Saturday of 187,983 and total all ten days in 2017 there was 178,275 people in attendance.

